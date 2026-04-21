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Ratchet Queen Liz
some Tudor bullshit to tide you over
7 hrs ago
•
Josh Slocum
29
17
It's Mommy!
Episode 270
Apr 19
•
Josh Slocum
18
2
Disaffected LIVESTREAM: 4.16.26 6 pm Eastern
Come join us in the live chat, and maybe on the stream itself.
Apr 16
•
Josh Slocum
7
1
Young Adults’ Real Crisis Isn’t Affordability — It’s Lifestyle Expectation Inflation
My latest for The Federalist
Apr 13
•
Josh Slocum
82
43
8
Too radical? Not radical enough?
Or just "reality"?
Apr 13
•
Josh Slocum
49
32
3
Take Back the West
Ep. 269, April 12, 2026
Apr 12
•
Josh Slocum
30
12
3
Disaffected LIVE: April 9, 2026
Women cannot have parity in institutional power if we want to keep a sane republic.
Apr 9
•
Josh Slocum
12
7
1
Everything you thought you knew was wrong
the most important statement I've ever heard
Apr 7
•
Josh Slocum
106
42
4
"Conversion therapy" decision, abusive teachers and more
Watch our latest show right here on Substack.
Apr 6
•
Josh Slocum
19
Gatekeeping rape
On greedily hoarding my rape privilege
Apr 6
•
Josh Slocum
80
32
3
"Teach men not to rape!"
What really happens in rape
Apr 5
•
Josh Slocum
84
25
5
Disaffected LIVE: April 2, 2026, 6 pm US Eastern
-Bryon Noem's Big Unnaturals
Apr 2
•
Josh Slocum
12
2
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