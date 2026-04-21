Disaffected Newsletter

Disaffected Newsletter

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Ratchet Queen Liz
some Tudor bullshit to tide you over
  Josh Slocum
It's Mommy!
Episode 270
  Josh Slocum
Disaffected LIVESTREAM: 4.16.26 6 pm Eastern
Come join us in the live chat, and maybe on the stream itself.
  Josh Slocum
Young Adults’ Real Crisis Isn’t Affordability — It’s Lifestyle Expectation Inflation
My latest for The Federalist
  Josh Slocum
Too radical? Not radical enough?
Or just "reality"?
  Josh Slocum
Take Back the West
Ep. 269, April 12, 2026
  Josh Slocum
Disaffected LIVE: April 9, 2026
Women cannot have parity in institutional power if we want to keep a sane republic.
  Josh Slocum
Everything you thought you knew was wrong
the most important statement I've ever heard
  Josh Slocum
"Conversion therapy" decision, abusive teachers and more
Watch our latest show right here on Substack.
  Josh Slocum
Gatekeeping rape
On greedily hoarding my rape privilege
  Josh Slocum
"Teach men not to rape!"
What really happens in rape
  Josh Slocum
Disaffected LIVE: April 2, 2026, 6 pm US Eastern
-Bryon Noem's Big Unnaturals
  Josh Slocum
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