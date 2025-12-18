Recognizing "passive aggression" and narcissistic abuse
There’s a longer piece to be done on this topic, but such a good example happened today that I figured I’d seed the pot here.
You who read here know that I talk a lot about narcissism and emotional manipulation, with a heavy emphasis on the feminine character of our culture and the “abuse tools” that people choose in an era of feminization. You’ve also …
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