Happy Christmas Eve
It’s a blessing to have every one of you who read what I write and watch the show Kevin and I put out. Thank you. I’m thinking warmly about how fortunate it is to have people interested in what I/we have to say. Especially when I’m so prickly so often (thank you).
Christmas lasagna is in the oven at my sister’s house. I made too much so there’s one for …
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