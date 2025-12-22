Leslie Elliott Boyce has been a guest on Disaffected. She was in a mental health/counseling program at Antioch when she got cancelled for not going along with LGBTQIA+$@-Mmm-BOP-BIPOC-2S-&}! “identies.”

She asked me to join her livestream recently to talk about the origins of homosexuality. Her show is called The Radical Center, and you’ll find her Subst…