The handsomest cat in the world
Good morning. He climbed up because he likes to ride my shoulder and be held like a baby.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Shredder is an old man at 18 years old. He’s slowing down, and he’s about 10 percent underweight. A recent vet trip revea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.