Girl Names Must Be Destroyed
and replaced with even stupider ones
I’ve had it up to here with modern girl names. Fed up. Right up to here. (Boy names will be addressed in a separate piece if I’m not feeling misogynistic that day).
Back in the 70s, a bunch of new mothers started ruining the linguistic aesthetics of our society, and their daughters’ chances of becoming something other than a “pole worker” or manager at …
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