We livestream every Thursday on Rumble only at 6 pm Eastern.

Leftovers Live! is a two-fer. You get snark, then serious advice. If you have a question about Cluster B, or a fractious family member or friend, ask it in the chat during our streams and I’ll answer it.

This week:

-Josh is being “mean” again to grieving widows.

-George Zamarripa is just as bad …