Mean Gays: Josh and George
Leftovers Live, 12.11.25
We livestream every Thursday on Rumble only at 6 pm Eastern.
Leftovers Live! is a two-fer. You get snark, then serious advice. If you have a question about Cluster B, or a fractious family member or friend, ask it in the chat during our streams and I’ll answer it.
This week:
-Josh is being “mean” again to grieving widows.
-George Zamarripa is just as bad …
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