He didn't "pass," he was murdered
You know I’ve been cataloging “little things” that change in society for a long time. You also know that I don’t believe they’re “little things” as those who push back on my noticing of these things always say.
“Little things” are what make up life. All of our lives are made up of “little things.” When you put enough “little things” together, they turn…
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