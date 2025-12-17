Like most gay men, I wasn't born this way. . .
This is my latest for The Blaze.
Yes, there is a paywall. No, I can’t reprint here for free the whole article they paid me to write (yes, believe it or not, readers constantly request this). Thanks for understanding.
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