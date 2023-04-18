What is this Substack even about?
an introduction to being Disaffected
Disaffected is a weekly talk show that I’m supposed to call a “podcast” even though it’s actually a produced TV show of a quality higher than sitting in front of a webcam with Star Wars toys behind the 34-year-old host.
The show is a joint production of me, and my friend, the show’s producer, Kevin Hurley. The show was Kevin’s idea; I was very nervous a…
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