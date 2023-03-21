The first mistake when you wake up to Cluster B
the first of several linked essays
“Our mother isn’t going into dementia, Josh. I think she’s a narcissist. I think she has a personality disorder.”
That was the magic sentence my sister spoke to me in late 2015.
It wasn’t me who figured out that it was a Cluster B personality disorder that drove our mother to act like a down-market version of Joan Crawford in Mommie Dearest. It was my si…
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