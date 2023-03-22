The drowning will pull you beneath the waves too
the second of a three-part series on leaving an abusive family
Reader's note-this is the second post of three in a series about the final days of my relationship with my mother and her husband.
The first post is here. To read the entire first post, please become a paid subscriber. When you do, you will get more than just access to this Substack. You'll get access to the private Discord chat server for supporters of…
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