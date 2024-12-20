My Mother's Final Gift
a republication
This post has been behind a paywall until now. It’s the last of three linked essays detailing the final breakdown of my relationship with my personality disordered mother, and the expulsion of her from my life.
My hope for readers with abusive parents is that you will recognize in my mother’s letter to me something that you’ve heard from your mother or …
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