Gatekeeping rape
On greedily hoarding my rape privilege
Friends, I just have to tell you this because it’s too absurdly funny to keep to myself. You can’t hear my tone of voice in written text, but I’m laughing, and I hope you laugh too! Seriously. The subject matter is grim but the circumstances are hilarious.
Yes, it’s happening on Twitter, and yes, Twitter is full of crazy people and it makes even sane pe…
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