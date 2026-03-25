Daycare is a modern "aristocratic" need
We're in a modern Tudor court
Brush-clearing and “not alls”: This essay is not about the families where both parents genuinely have to work in order to keep the lights on. I know those families exist. If this is your family then I am not talking about your family. Instead, I’m talking about families who have the means to make different choices, but who do not make those choices.
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