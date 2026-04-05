You’ve heard the phrase: “Teach men not to rape!”

It may have sounded reasonable to you on first blush. It sounded reasonable to me years ago when I was a leftist male feminist.

But if you think it through in ten seconds it falls apart under the weight of its own drooling, dull-eyed stupidity.

It’s helpful to walk through the smuggled baseline assumptions in “teach men not to rape”.

Unspoken assumptions (or “priors”)

These are the unspoken, unarticulated assumptions in this formulation. We are required to believe or accept these in order for “teach men not to rape” to make sense. Once you see them, it becomes obvious that this falls apart.

“All or most men have an innate, in-built proclivity to rape. If you don’t explicitly tell them not to, the average man will rape girls and women.”

This is not true. It’s part of the endless catalog of feminist lies about the nature of males. It serves to boost the feminist ego by telling calumnies about men. Feminists are, by definition, narcissistic in the feminine style. They derive their ego and social power through constructing themselves as victims.

If all men have an in-built tendency to rape, then the feminist can be an around-the-clock forever victim. She’s in danger all the time because all men around her are just on the cusp of raping her.

If you suspect that some of this actually a twisted form of vanity (“I’m irresistible”) and a projected sexual fantasy (“Oh, I want this kind of man to ravish me but on my terms”) you’re correct.

In reality, only a small fraction of men in any given population are inclined to rape. This is a reliable and stable fraction, unfortunately. This is a human evil; it’s part of the human condition. It cannot be taught away. Words in classrooms and textbooks cannot change human nature at its biological core.

The small percentage of men who are inclined to rape are responsible for the vast majority of rapes. They rape multiple women over time. It is these men which women must avoid and be protected from to be safe from rape.

We call people who have an in-built desire to rape, or kill, or abuse “personality disordered.” That means they have a disordered moral character. In plain language, they are “bad people.” We all know that there are people who are bad whatever particular label we use for them.

Men inclined to rape are in that set. They cannot be managed or taught. Why would anyone think that a man who is inclined to rape can be “taught” not to do that? Do we suppose these men “don’t know” that rape hurts women and is a crime?

It’s laughable.

“I have to teach my son not to rape or he will rape girls.”



It disgusts me how many mothers I’ve seen who believe this. They look at their 12-year-old son and think that, if mommy doesn’t tell him rape is bad, then Timmy will go to school and hold down Charlene and violate her.

Do you think your normal 12 year old son "doesn't know" that raping girls is a bad thing? Do you think he's inclined to do this unless you specifically tell him, "it's bad and hurts girls so you shouldn't do it?"



Do you think Timmy responds with, "Oh, gee, Mom—I never thought about it that way. OK. I promise I won't rape girls the way I was planning to."

Many women do, in actual fact, believe this about men, including their sons. This betrays a fundamental lack of empathy and theory of mind in these women. They don’t see men as full, conscious human beings with just as much (or just as little) moral character and agency as women. Men, to them, are misogynist automatons programmed to use and exploit women without regard to women’s humanity.

It’s not true. The vast majority of men and boys are disgusted by rape and will kill someone who rapes their women when allowed to. We see it throughout history. And, no, they’re not always mad because some other man “used his property.” They’re mad because they don’t want their wives, sisters, and mothers raped. Because they love them.

Duh.

“Raping is just a mistake men make because they don’t understand that raping is bad. That is why we have to teach them not to rape.”

This is so profoundly stupid that the only appropriate response is this:

Pictured: a feminist

Do you actually believe that you can take a man who is inclined to rape (that is, a narcissistic sociopath) and “teach him” “not to rape”? Do you believe that such a man does not know that rape is illegal? Do you think such a man does not know that his intended victim will hate the experience? Do you think he does not know that raping a woman causes her pain, fear, and humiliation?

Do you really believe any of this? Of course not. He knows all this. It’s that he does not care or he specifically enjoys inflicting pain and humiliation.

This is the same mistake Democrats made starting about 30 years ago when they proposed that the reason people voted for Republicans like George W. Bush was that they were “low-information voters.” The idea was that such voters simply did not know the facts about how bad Republicans were. Once they were given “accurate information,” they would make the rational (read: Democrat) choice.

No. People voted Republican because they disagreed with Democrat positions, not because they didn’t know the effect their vote would have. They disagreed, or they didn’t care, or didn’t value, what Democrats valued.

“Women never do anything at all that contributes to their chances of being raped, not even 1 percent. And if you say that they do, you’re a rapist and a misogynist and you want to see women raped. In fact YOU WANT ME PERSONALLY TO BE RAPED RIGHT RIGHT RIGHT DON’T YOU!?!!!!”

No, KimberAshleyLynneLeigh. I do not want to see you raped and I do not want to rape you. Neither do 95 percent of men. It’s the five percent you need to watch out for. But you don’t. Because you’ve been told that KimberAshleyLynneLeigh has zero responsibility to exercise prudence, to temper the sexual signals she sends by wearing provocative clothing, or to refrain from putting herself in situations where rape is statistically likelier to happen.

Pay attention, KALL. I’m going to tell you how my own behavior, very similar to yours, got me raped at 17 years old.

How and Why I Got Drugged and Anally Raped at 17

At the base level, I got raped because a man named Johnathan decided to drug me and rape me. But I walked directly into the den of a ravening lion with open wounds dripping metaphorical blood. It was inevitable that the lion was going to do what lions do.