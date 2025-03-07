The wounds in the war of the sexes
men get hurt too
What I’m about to write reflects a lot of my personal thoughts and emotional reactions, but those are shared by a number of men who don’t say them out loud. Often, they’ve never said them to anyone because they’re rightly afraid of being rejected by friends, male and female, and rejected by society (can’t get hired, gets reputation for being a “toxic ma…
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