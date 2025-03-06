A shrink and a podcaster
audio episode with Dr. Mark McDonald
Dr. Mark McDonald is a psychiatrist and commentator. Along with Dr. Jeff Barke, his podcast Informed Dissent discusses mental and physical health, politics, and culture.
Mark joins Josh to talk about the explosion of Cluster B, narcissistic personality traits and behaviors in society, and how the mental health establishment not only doesn't recognize it…
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