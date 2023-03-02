The Gonzo Syndrome
a guest post by Arvid Nelson
Arvid Nelson is a writer living in Northampton, Massachusetts. He’s worked on everything from films to video games, but he’s best known for his original comics title, Rex Mundi, published by Dark Horse Comics. His current project, The Band of the Crow, is a fantasy story based on his love of Edwardian romance, heavy metal music, and Japanese cartoons fr…
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