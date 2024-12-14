I think I want to manipulate your emotions
This is top-of-my-head, a first draft of a thought that’s been knocking around in my mind for a long time. I don’t guarantee cohesion. I just find it interesting, and think you might, too.
When I write, I usually want to either persuade the reader to my point of view, or I want the reader to come along with me for a story that evokes emotion. This post …
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