What about love?
It was after dark on the road back to Cortland from Cincinnatus. It might have been 1984, or 1985. Mother was driving us home from a visit to her high school friend Susan, who live in a ramshackle, leaning 19th century house in the deep country. You had to know to spot the break in the milkweed and brambles to find her driveway, and the house was hidden…
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