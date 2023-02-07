What you are, you have to be
“Pop singer Karen Carpenter died this morning from complications of anorexia nervosa.”
The sun was shining that morning in Anaheim while I listened to the perfectly made up KTLA anchor woman. It always seems to confuse a little when the weather is smiling on a sad day. I didn’t know it until years later, but Karen lived only 17 miles away in Downey.
Whil…
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