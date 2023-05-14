Episode 120: No Bridge Too Far
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-One Texas Democrat shows courage with an 11-minute floor speech on why she broke with her party to join Republicans to pass a ban on sex-change chemicals and surgeries for children
-Time is up. There is no morally respectable way to …
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