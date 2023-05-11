When love has nowhere to go
People who watch or listen to Disaffected often comment that it must be difficult to tell the stories of abuse from my childhood and youth.
It isn’t. Telling the world about the lies, the psychological manipulation, the night raids and beatings, doesn’t faze me. It never has, telling stories about the alarming or the extremes I’ve encountered. Perhaps i…
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