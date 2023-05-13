No bridge too far
My imaginary audience for this is progressive liberals. On the slight chance that any of my hanging-on-by-an-unspoken-fingernail liberal friends happen to be reading this, friends, I am talking to you, too. Goodness knows you don’t contact me, but perhaps you “check up” on me to see if I’m “still going crazy.”
Do you have a bridge too far? Can you imagin…
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