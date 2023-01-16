Episode 102: Put Up or Shut Up
Topics:
Ontario's psychology regulatory board is trying to force Jordan Peterson to write a public hostage letter or lose his license to practice
-Activist group Gays Against Groomers is telling the plain unvarnished truth about how transing children is Munchausen's Syndrome by Proxy
-The New Current Thing is terrifying the population about their gas coo…
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