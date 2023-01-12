Be TERRIFIED RIGHT NOW DAMN YOU
That’s what modern hysterics are really saying.
Be terrified along with me right now at my exact emotional pitch or I’m going to scream and point at you on the street Donald Sutherland Invasion of the Body Snatchers-style.
People who are scared want to be reassured.
People who are “scared” want you to be scared along with them.
If you’re not “scared” a…
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