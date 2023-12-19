"You're both wrong"
There’s a phenomenon I call “kindergarten teacher morality.”
Please hear heavy sarcasm on the word “morality.”
In real kindergarten or primary school, it looks like this:
Johnny and Billy are playing dodge boll. Johnny deliberately targets the ball at Billy harder than he throws it at anyone else. Johnny knows he can get away with this because Billy is not…
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