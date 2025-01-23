Your Women's Health Minute!
Josh Slocum here, homosexual, with your Women’s Health Minute!
Ladies, are you feeling a little raspy down there? Is walking uncomfortable? Have you considered seeing a doctor about your formerly verdant and now sere Lady Garden? Stop right there.
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