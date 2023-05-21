You Must Be Some Kind of Therapist
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Therapist Stephanie Winn’s excellent podcast You Must Be Some Kind of Therapist will release an episode with me and Stephanie in conversation Monday, May 22. Click that underlined link in this paragraph to find it on May 22.
We talk about a wide range of subjects including, of course, Cluster B and society’s awareness (or lack of it) of how it structure…
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