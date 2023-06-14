You can do it
I wish I had known I had the power to quit drinking earlier than I did. My hope for this post is that it plants a seed in someone’s mind that may be helpful when their quit day arrives.
People quit drinking in all sorts of ways. Some do Alcoholics Anonymous. Some do addiction-specific therapy. Some turn to a spiritual advisor for help and strength. Some…
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