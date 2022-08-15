You Brought This On Yourself
-Feminists complain about male oppression while other women–literally, on camera—harass them in public for opposing the trans incursion
-The UK has closed down the children's sexual butchery center called the Tavistock Clinic, but don't think we've achieved victory yet
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