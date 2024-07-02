Yes, fellow gays, it's partly our fault
This short bit is getting so much traction on Notes that I thought I’d put it here and see what you all have to say.
Right now, gays are building an ego-protective myth about who we are and what we've done. They're building this to avoid having to face the truth. I’m seeing gay men castigate people left and right for being “homophobes.” Why? Because nor…
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