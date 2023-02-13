Write like you're talking to an air traffic controller
Texting and instant messages don't have to be this hard
Instant text communication has brought a lot of convenience.
But this piece is about the problems of instant text, not the benefits.
And it proposes a solution.
First, it’s necessary to acknowledge problems. So we’ll start there.
1. Texting is so casual that we have “forgotten” how to communicate in a way that is mutually intelligible.
2. Texting is done…
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