Why I Despair
This isn’t polished, but it’s the best I can do right now, readers. I can barely get through the basics right now; being able to write anything at all is a minor miracle.
After everything that has happened in the past 7 years, half the country really does think it's "crazy" and "bigoted" to not welcome millions of illegal aliens. They believe it's "hate…
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