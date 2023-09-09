Who did you expect to be?
I’m nothing like the person I expected to be. Are you?
Mornings bring bracing clarity of thought, I’ve discovered, at least since hangovers are no longer part of my balanced breakfast. Things my mind doesn’t want to see directly are right there on a velvet cushion under a featuring spotlight.
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