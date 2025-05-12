White Guilt
Episode 222, March 11, 2025
I hope that even if you don’t watch my weekly show regularly, that you will watch this episode. This is the most candid discussion of race politics in the U.S. and the West that I’ve done on the show.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.