When the women in your life lose their minds
This is a republication of an article from December 6, 2024. It has remained timely, and sadly is becoming even more apt. The female psychological meltdown in June, 2025, is even worse. This psychological/narcissistic decompensation in women is going to go on for a long time. 60 years of feminism (read: societally normalized female narcissism) isn’t go…
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