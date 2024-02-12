When Ghosting Is Right
and when it may save your life
Please give some thought to what you believe about "ghosting." Your safety-physical, financial, emotional-may depend on your ability to ghost someone.
I know that if you've been ghosted by a friend, that it hurt. That hurt probably formed your view of ghosting to some degree. You may think, "I don't ever want to do that to someone. It's wrong and coward…
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