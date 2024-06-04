What should I do? What would you do?
answers come from conversation
Many of us have come to rely on other people’s alleged expertise for answers to difficulties in our lives. As Americans (as Westerners?) we’re conditioned to ask “the experts” what to do. Whether it’s doctors, researchers, or public policy people, we believe that there is “an” answer, and that the experts know what it is.
The past few years have made th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.