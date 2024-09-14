What I Saw in the Debate
A story from when I was 13 years old. This was the immediate, proximate cause of my being made a ward of the state and put into a home for boys. But it was only the final inevitable break after a lifetime of abuse in that house.
My mother liked to provoke and humiliate me, and men. She would deliberately say insulting or emasculating things to my stepfa…
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