We do have an empathy problem
It's just not the one we think we have
You can’t avoid the word “empathy” in our era. Talking heads, your mother, your brother, your wife, six women at an HR meeting and the two gay men on their team—everyone burbles about “empathy” all the time. It’s like an ASMR soundtrack. Apparently some people find that audio format “relaxing” as is the intention. I find it the quickest way to send me …
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