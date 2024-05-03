Vignette: the borderline mother and son
The scene uploaded below is from the 1997 movie Boogie Nights. I have not watched the movie; I just saw this clip for the first time today.
It is so close to the reality of my past at home that I found it difficult to watch. They got it right, how it is with a borderline mother and a son. Some of the parallels are uncanny. Mother sits in the darkest co…
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