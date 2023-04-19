Use phone manners or I don't answer your calls
I’m done with modern telephony. I’m not taking phone calls that I have to strain to understand because you want to use blue tooth headphones, or you want to use speaker phone, or you want to use Whatever Newest Device is Convenient For the Caller With No Thought To Whether The Callee Can Hear You.
It’s more that I’m done with the lack of consideration t…
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