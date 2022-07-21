Unpopular Correlations
Those of you reading know that I'm a pattern-detector. I notice and catalog correlations and make predictions, guesses, and hypotheses about people.
Two patterns/correlations interest me most. Almost every day, I get more evidence that these correlations are correct. That does not mean that "every single X is correlated with every single Y". I am not mak…
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