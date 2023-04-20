This is Cluster B on Substack
The backstory to this little back and forth on Substack Notes is tedious, but you can look it up using the names you see below if you’re interested.
This is Cluster B, a prime illustration of their tactics.
This woman is an aggressive, Robin DiAngelo-style white woman. Her online presence centers around her race and social activism. She presents herself…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.