Things that won't work on me
Ginned up claims by narcissistic feminists that ‘that man’ (whoever that man is who is out there effectively pushing back against trans abuse) is “creepy” and “harrassed women”.
I’ve seen the “harrassing texts” you’re referring to. The feminists behind this are liars.
They are the kind of women who make false rape accusations.
Don’t try it. Don’t post li…
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