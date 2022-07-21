Things Gay Men Like
-antiques
-oceanliner disasters, esp. Titanic
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-Madge from Palmolive
-soap operas
-steam locomotives (we are boys after all)
-expensive skin care
-shrews (see: Judge Judy, Dr. Laura)
-bitches (see: every female celebrit…
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