These are the people in my neighborhood!
Today I met the following people and things at the grocery store. I have given the people names.
Since they were all too busy for an interview I have taken the liberty of constructing dating profiles for them.
'Toine, the early middle-aged gay black man. You know him. He's trim and wears "body conscious" clothing. His facial expression is pursed lips, a…
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