The Weight of the Tower of Babel
I’m restricting commenting to paid subscribers on this one, though it is open to read for anyone. Why? This topic reliably brings out the ugliest and most bloodthirsty fights in the comments, and I won’t host that level of vitriol. It’s not “disagreement,” it’s straight-up viciousness.
If the comments tend in that direction even with only paid subscribe…
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